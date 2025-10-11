Legendary actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79, PEOPLE reports.

PEOPLE reported that the legendary actress died in California. Her family and loved ones have asked for privacy and have not released more details.

[DOWNLOAD:Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Keaton was born Diane Hall in 1946 in Los Angeles, California.

She rose to fame in the 1970s after her role as Kay Adams in “The Godfather” films.

In 1977, Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress for “Annie Hall.”

She also won Golden Globe Awards for “Annie Hall” and 2003’s “Something’s Gotta Give.”

[SIGN UP:WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Keaton had two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke, whom she adopted in 1996 and 2001.

She is survived by her children.

©2025 Cox Media Group