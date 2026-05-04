John Sterling, former Yankees, Braves and Hawks broadcaster, dies at 87

NEW YORK — John Sterling, a former Atlanta Braves and Hawks broadcaster who later became the radio voice for the New York Yankees, has died.

WFAN Sports Radio announced his death on Monday. Sterling was 87.

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“We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom,” WFAN said in a statement.

Sterling called games for the Braves from 1982-1987 and for the Hawks from 1981-1989. He then took the radio play-by-play job for the Yankees, where his signature “The Yankees Win” call became a staple.

His broadcasting career also included stints with the New York Nets, New York Islanders and Baltimore Bullets.

Major League Baseball released the following statement:

We are saddened by the passing of former New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling.



Through his unique style and passionate play-by-play calls, Sterling endeared himself to generations of players and fans as radio voice of the Yankees from 1989 to 2024.



His signature… pic.twitter.com/cKhJC368zy — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2026

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