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John Sterling, former Yankees, Braves and Hawks broadcaster, dies at 87

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Long time New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling speaks to the media prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

NEW YORK — John Sterling, a former Atlanta Braves and Hawks broadcaster who later became the radio voice for the New York Yankees, has died.

WFAN Sports Radio announced his death on Monday. Sterling was 87.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom,” WFAN said in a statement.

Sterling called games for the Braves from 1982-1987 and for the Hawks from 1981-1989. He then took the radio play-by-play job for the Yankees, where his signature “The Yankees Win” call became a staple.

His broadcasting career also included stints with the New York Nets, New York Islanders and Baltimore Bullets.

Major League Baseball released the following statement:

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