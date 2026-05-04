Child rescued during north Georgia SWAT situation

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — The Towns County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol SWAT and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are at the scene of a barricaded subject.

According to sheriff’s office, one child has been safely rescued from the home.

At this time, deputies say the only person still inside is an adult.

The scene is still active and deputies are asking people to avoid the area around Ashland Cove of Young Harris.

Additional details were not immediately available.

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