Police searching for missing mother last seen dropping off infant son at babysitter’s home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a missing mother.
Investigators said Shykecia Hayes was last seen dropping off her infant son at her babysitter’s on April 8 and has not been heard from since.
Hayes is 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
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