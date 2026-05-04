Police searching for missing mother last seen dropping off infant son at babysitter’s home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a missing mother.

Investigators said Shykecia Hayes was last seen dropping off her infant son at her babysitter’s on April 8 and has not been heard from since.

Hayes is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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