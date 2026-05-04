Atlanta

Police searching for missing mother last seen dropping off infant son at babysitter’s home

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
Shykecia Hayes Investigators said Shykecia Hayes was last seen dropping off her infant son at her babysitter’s on April 8 and has not been heard from since. (PHOTO: Atlanta Police Department)
By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a missing mother.

Investigators said Shykecia Hayes was last seen dropping off her infant son at her babysitter’s on April 8 and has not been heard from since.

Hayes is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read