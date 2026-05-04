SNAP recipients can now use their cards for Kroger grocery deliveries through DoorDash

ATLANTA — People who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will have a new option to get their groceries delivered to their homes.

DoorDash and Kroger announced a partnership on Friday for SNAP recipients in metro Atlanta. It’s part of a nationwide rollout at nearly 2,700 Kroger locations.

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How does it work? Users can add their SNAP/EBT card to their account or added at checkout. The maximum SNAP-eligible subtotal will automatically be applied to the order at checkout.

Customers can adjust the SNAP amount applied to the order by selecting, “Apply SNAP Amount” and editing the amount.

DoorDash says the partnership wants to help areas where getting to the grocery store isn’t easily available.

“Access to affordable food is fundamental. This collaboration with Kroger marks an important step forward for SNAP access nationwide,” said Mike Goldblatt, VP of Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash.

DoorDash says it will waive delivery fees on the first order using EBT or SNAP cards for a limited time.

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