Woman in critical condition, girl hospitalized after house fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after firefighters pulled her from a burning house fire in DeKalb County. A girl is also in the hospital being treated for smoke inhalation.

We’re LIVE at the scene working to learn how the fire started, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Rays Road around 4:30 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, several people who already escaped the home told them a woman was still inside.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels told Channel 2 Action News that crews were able to quickly find the woman. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, where she was last listed as critical. Daniels said a child escaped from the home before firefighters arrive. She was stable and taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

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