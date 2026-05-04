Crash involving tractor trailers shut down I-75 for hours in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving multiple tractor trailers shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 northbound in Bartow County.

The crash happened at the Emerson-Allatoona Road exit 283 Monday morning. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported on the crash just before 5 a.m. on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Shields guided drivers around the crash for nearly two hours before the lanes reopened at 6:50 a.m.

Get the latest Triple Team Traffic alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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