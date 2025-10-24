Georgia SNAP benefits ‘not available’ in November due to federal government shutdown

ATLANTA — Due to the ongoing federal shutdown, the Georgia Department of Human Services announced the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would not be available next month.

That means starting Nov. 1, SNAP benefits, more popularly referred to as food stamps, will not be delivered to families in need and those already receiving them.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on the risk of SNAP benefits going unfunded due to the shutdown for weeks.

State officials said the funding that would cover the November SNAP benefits wasn’t enough to pay for them due to the federal shutdown.

“At this time, SNAP recipients can use existing funds on their EBT cards, but based on current USDA guidance, cards will not work beginning Nov. 1, 2025. Recipients should plan ahead now and shop for needed items,” DHS said in a statement.

Georgians with SNAP benefits can check card balances online via the ConnectEBT website or app, according to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

SNAP recipients told Channel 2 Action News about their concerns for November if the government stayed shutdown, saying they wanted state officials to use part of a budget surplus to help them.

No such plans have been announced at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

The app can be downloaded on either Android or Apple devices.

Anyone who has already applied for SNAP benefits is asked to not submit additional applications at this time.

“Submitting more than one application will not affect when or how benefits are issued,” DHS said.

Separately, new work requirements for SNAP passed in the federal One Big Beautiful Bill will also be in effect on Nov. 1, impacting application processes for SNAP benefits in Georgia.

“DHS will communicate directly with clients regarding their case, and any required action and timeline will be outlined in that communication. DHS encourages clients to regularly check the notices section of their Georgia Gateway account for updates,” the state said in a statement.

Georgia officials said further updates would be shared later on.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group