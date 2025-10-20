Georgia SNAP recipients say they won’t receive funds if government doesn’t open by November

ATLANTA — Georgia food assistance recipients say they won’t receive their November funds if the government shutdown continues.

After the state announced a 10-figure budget surplus, those recipients say it should be used to make sure they can put food on the table.

Right now, there is no emergency state fund to help families when their benefits are hacked or delayed.

Recipients say if they don’t get funds for November, it may mean food pantries won’t have anything on the shelves in time for Thanksgiving.

