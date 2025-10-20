Man charged with DUI after excavator joy ride in north Georgia county

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Demorest man Friday night after they say he took an excavator for a joy ride on county property.

Danny Ross Robinson, 66, faces charges of driving under the influence and theft by taking a motor vehicle.

The incident involved a Komatsu PC 290 LC excavator, which was parked on Happy Tails Way near the site of the new Habersham County Animal Shelter.

Callers to Habersham County E-911 reported an excavator traveling along Old Athens Highway just after 7:45 p.m.

Deputies then responded to Happy Tails Way near the site of the new Habersham County Animal Shelter. They found a Komatsu PC 290 LC excavator stopped on a private driveway.

They also found Robinson and arrested him on Old Athens Highway shortly before 8 p.m.

Deputies say Robinson damaged a mailbox with the 30-ton excavator, but didn’t hit any other structures or vehicles. No one was injured.

