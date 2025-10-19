Cobb County dentist found safe after disappearing for several days

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A well-known dentist from Cobb County who had been reported missing has been found safe, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Melanie Nadler Litt was last seen on Oct. 13. Friends and family of Litt had taken to social media to raise awareness about her disappearance, urging the public to provide any information that could help locate her.

In an updated Facebook post, Cobb County police shared on Sunday around noon that Litt has been found safe.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear, and the authorities have released no further details at this time.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

