Study ranks states by average IQ. How smart is Georgia?

ATLANTA — A recent study of cognitive analyses says the average intelligence quotient, or IQ, in the United States is about 98.

According to the study by NCHStats, based on data from MedicineNet, when it comes to average IQ, most countries average between 90 and 109.

MedicineNet says IQ is a standardized method to test someone’s mental ability, based on a mean score of 100.

In the U.S., the state-by-state average IQ ranges are between 94.2 at the lowest and 104.3 at the highest.

For Georgia, the study said it ranked 40th among the 50 states, the average IQ is 98, right on the national average.

The Peach State beat out Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, Nevada, Alabama, New Mexico, Hawaii, California, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The smartest state, by average IQ, is Massachusetts.

Here’s the full ranking list, by average IQ, according to NCHStats:

Rank State Average IQ 1 Massachusetts 104.3 2 New Hampshire 104.2 3 North Dakota 103.8 4 Vermont 103.8 5 Minnesota 103.7 6 Maine 103.4 7 Montana 103.4 8 Iowa 103.2 9 Connecticut 103.1 10 Wisconsin 102.9 11 Kansas 102.8 12 New Jersey 102.8 13 South Dakota 102.8 14 Wyoming 102.4 15 Nebraska 102.3 16 Virginia 101.9 17 Washington 101.9 18 Ohio 101.8 19 Indiana 101.7 20 Colorado 101.6 21 Pennsylvania 101.5 22 Idaho 101.4 23 Oregon 101.2 24 Utah 101.1 25 Missouri 101 26 New York 100.7 27 Michigan 100.5 28 Delaware 100.4 29 North Carolina 100.2 30 Texas 100 31 Illinois 99.9 32 Maryland 99.7 33 Rhode Island 99.5 34 Kentucky 99.4 35 Oklahoma 99.3 36 Alaska 99 37 West Virginia 98.7 38 Florida 98.4 39 South Carolina 98.4 40 Georgia 98 41 Tennessee 97.7 42 Arkansas 97.5 43 Arizona 97.4 44 Nevada 96.5 45 Alabama 95.7 46 New Mexico 95.7 47 Hawaii 95.6 48 California 95.5 49 Louisiana 95.3 50 Mississippi 94.2

