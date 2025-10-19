Study ranks states by average IQ. How smart is Georgia?

ATLANTA — A recent study of cognitive analyses says the average intelligence quotient, or IQ, in the United States is about 98.
According to the study by NCHStats, based on data from MedicineNet, when it comes to average IQ, most countries average between 90 and 109.
MedicineNet says IQ is a standardized method to test someone’s mental ability, based on a mean score of 100.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In the U.S., the state-by-state average IQ ranges are between 94.2 at the lowest and 104.3 at the highest.
For Georgia, the study said it ranked 40th among the 50 states, the average IQ is 98, right on the national average.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Quavo to perform during halftime of Atlanta Hawks home opener
- Little 5 Points Halloween Parade returns this weekend
- Covington ice rink contract still in effect, City Council to review amendments Monday
The Peach State beat out Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, Nevada, Alabama, New Mexico, Hawaii, California, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The smartest state, by average IQ, is Massachusetts.
Here’s the full ranking list, by average IQ, according to NCHStats:
|Rank
|State
|Average IQ
|1
|Massachusetts
|104.3
|2
|New Hampshire
|104.2
|3
|North Dakota
|103.8
|4
|Vermont
|103.8
|5
|Minnesota
|103.7
|6
|Maine
|103.4
|7
|Montana
|103.4
|8
|Iowa
|103.2
|9
|Connecticut
|103.1
|10
|Wisconsin
|102.9
|11
|Kansas
|102.8
|12
|New Jersey
|102.8
|13
|South Dakota
|102.8
|14
|Wyoming
|102.4
|15
|Nebraska
|102.3
|16
|Virginia
|101.9
|17
|Washington
|101.9
|18
|Ohio
|101.8
|19
|Indiana
|101.7
|20
|Colorado
|101.6
|21
|Pennsylvania
|101.5
|22
|Idaho
|101.4
|23
|Oregon
|101.2
|24
|Utah
|101.1
|25
|Missouri
|101
|26
|New York
|100.7
|27
|Michigan
|100.5
|28
|Delaware
|100.4
|29
|North Carolina
|100.2
|30
|Texas
|100
|31
|Illinois
|99.9
|32
|Maryland
|99.7
|33
|Rhode Island
|99.5
|34
|Kentucky
|99.4
|35
|Oklahoma
|99.3
|36
|Alaska
|99
|37
|West Virginia
|98.7
|38
|Florida
|98.4
|39
|South Carolina
|98.4
|40
|Georgia
|98
|41
|Tennessee
|97.7
|42
|Arkansas
|97.5
|43
|Arizona
|97.4
|44
|Nevada
|96.5
|45
|Alabama
|95.7
|46
|New Mexico
|95.7
|47
|Hawaii
|95.6
|48
|California
|95.5
|49
|Louisiana
|95.3
|50
|Mississippi
|94.2
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group