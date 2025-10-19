Atlanta

Study ranks states by average IQ. How smart is Georgia?

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — A recent study of cognitive analyses says the average intelligence quotient, or IQ, in the United States is about 98.

According to the study by NCHStats, based on data from MedicineNet, when it comes to average IQ, most countries average between 90 and 109.

MedicineNet says IQ is a standardized method to test someone’s mental ability, based on a mean score of 100.

In the U.S., the state-by-state average IQ ranges are between 94.2 at the lowest and 104.3 at the highest.

For Georgia, the study said it ranked 40th among the 50 states, the average IQ is 98, right on the national average.

The Peach State beat out Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, Nevada, Alabama, New Mexico, Hawaii, California, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The smartest state, by average IQ, is Massachusetts.

Here’s the full ranking list, by average IQ, according to NCHStats:

RankStateAverage IQ
1Massachusetts104.3
2New Hampshire104.2
3North Dakota103.8
4Vermont103.8
5Minnesota103.7
6Maine103.4
7Montana103.4
8Iowa103.2
9Connecticut103.1
10Wisconsin102.9
11Kansas102.8
12New Jersey102.8
13South Dakota102.8
14Wyoming102.4
15Nebraska102.3
16Virginia101.9
17Washington101.9
18Ohio101.8
19Indiana101.7
20Colorado101.6
21Pennsylvania101.5
22Idaho101.4
23Oregon101.2
24Utah101.1
25Missouri101
26New York100.7
27Michigan100.5
28Delaware100.4
29North Carolina100.2
30Texas100
31Illinois99.9
32Maryland99.7
33Rhode Island99.5
34Kentucky99.4
35Oklahoma99.3
36Alaska99
37West Virginia98.7
38Florida98.4
39South Carolina98.4
40Georgia98
41Tennessee97.7
42Arkansas97.5
43Arizona97.4
44Nevada96.5
45Alabama95.7
46New Mexico95.7
47Hawaii95.6
48California95.5
49Louisiana95.3
50Mississippi94.2

