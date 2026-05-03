800 orders of Chick-fil-A mac and cheese resulted in $80K theft by former employee, police say

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A former employee of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A returned to his former workplace to steal more than $80,000, police say.

Police in Grapevine, Texas told WFAA that Keyshun Jones stole more than $80,000 from the local Chick-fil-A back in November.

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He had been let go from the restaurant the month before.

According to police, surveillance video showed Jones unattended behind the counter using the register to ring up 800 orders of mac and cheese trays and then refunding them to his personal credit cards.

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They say he was able to avoid being arrested several times, but was finally captured earlier this month.

Jones is charged with property theft, money laundering and evading arrest.

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