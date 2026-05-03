Boil water advisory issued for cities of Fairburn and South Fulton

ATLANTA — A boil water advisory has issued for the cities of Fairburn and South Fulton because of a power outage at the Adamsville Pump Station.

The boil water advisory is out of an abundance of caution, the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said Saturday.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until the agency clears the advisory after water sampling.

All residents and property owners who have experienced water outage and/or low water pressures should boil all water before use or use bottled water drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth.

The water should be boiled for one minute once it reaches a rolling boil.

The youth, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should take care. Also, don’t drink from the water fountains in the affected area.

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