Quavo to perform during halftime of Atlanta Hawks home opener

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks will open the 2025-26 season at State Farm Arena next week and a special guest will perform during halftime.

Rapper Quavo announced Thursday that he will put on a halftime show during the first game against the Toronto Raptors.

“Hawks games are always a vibe, and I’m looking forward to bringing something special to halftime for my hometown team,” Quavo said in a news release. “Atlanta is home, and it means a lot to perform for Hawks fans as we celebrate a new season and everything we love about this city.”

He won’t be the only Atlanta rap royalty in attendance. 2 Chainz will help with the player introductions.

Both Quavo and 2 Chainz have deep ties with the Hawks. You’ll see both frequently on celebrity row at State Farm Arena and 2 Chainz is also a part owner of the College Park SkyHawks.

Last week, the rappers released a new anthem “Where I Stay” featuring Hawks star guard Trae Young.

The Hawks and Toronto Raptors will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

