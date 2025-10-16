Local

Quavo to perform during halftime of Atlanta Hawks home opener

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 28: Recording artist Quavo looks on during the second quarter between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on March 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks will open the 2025-26 season at State Farm Arena next week and a special guest will perform during halftime.

Rapper Quavo announced Thursday that he will put on a halftime show during the first game against the Toronto Raptors.

“Hawks games are always a vibe, and I’m looking forward to bringing something special to halftime for my hometown team,” Quavo said in a news release. “Atlanta is home, and it means a lot to perform for Hawks fans as we celebrate a new season and everything we love about this city.”

He won’t be the only Atlanta rap royalty in attendance. 2 Chainz will help with the player introductions.

Both Quavo and 2 Chainz have deep ties with the Hawks. You’ll see both frequently on celebrity row at State Farm Arena and 2 Chainz is also a part owner of the College Park SkyHawks.

Last week, the rappers released a new anthem “Where I Stay” featuring Hawks star guard Trae Young.

The Hawks and Toronto Raptors will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

