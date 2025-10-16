Covington ice rink contract still in effect, City Council to review amendments Monday

COVINGTON, Ga. — Last week, the Covington City Council voted to end funding maintenance at a city-managed ice rink, which is run at Legion Field.

While the discussion by council members indicated it would save roughly $25,000, new information provided by the city council shows that they’re not quite off the ice yet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The vote happened on Oct. 6, with the council voting to stop paying for maintenance due to the company performing the work, Ice Days, leaving the area, complicating the cost.

Covington officials, however, will have to amend the agreement with Ice Days due to the contract they already have in place.

TRENDING STORIES:

At issue is the contract itself, which included an automatic renewal. While the city could have canceled it, they did not give notice soon enough before voting to cancel funding to pull out of the agreement with Ice Days.

According to the contract, the city is able to cancel the contract’s renewal if it is sent to the company within 90 days of the end of skating season.

The proceedings in the city council to cancel payment did not happen within that window, but city officials are still working to make the changes happen.

“Further research after the City Council meeting, revealed that the two year contract is still in effect,“ officials told Channel 2 Action News. “The vendor had voluntarily agreed to some amendments to the contract terms for 2025-2026 and those will be presented to Council for consideration at the next meeting on Monday.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group