Body of missing Clayton County 6-month-old baby found; father appears in court

The father of 6-month-old baby Nnakai Pratt will remain in jail after being denied bond one day after the child’s body was found.

Antonio Pearce was in court for making false statements to police. Officers said the child’s father initially claimed armed robbers took his valuables and abducted Nnakai.

Investigators said they found inconsistencies in his story, and evidence suggesting foul play.

During the court hearing, the judge cited Pearce’s recent and out-of-state criminal history, as well as the facts surrounding the case, as reasons for denying bond.

He is also accused of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, driving with a suspended license, and driving with baby Nnakai or his twin sister without proper child restraints.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was at the Clayton County apartment complex where the family lives when the child’s body was discovered in the woods by police. Nnakai had been missing since Sunday.

The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding how baby Nnakai died and who disposed of the body.

