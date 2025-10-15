DeKalb officer shot teen girl police say was reaching for a gun

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released new information Wednesday about a shooting involving a DeKalb County officer in Stone Mountain.

The shooting involved two teenagers, one of whom was shot.

The GBI said Wednesday that a teenage girl was shot during the incident by police in DeKalb County, but no officers were injured.

According to their preliminary investigation, DeKalb County police went to the Reserve at Stone Creek Apartments on Treehills Parkway to respond to a call about a person armed.

The GBI said when officers got to the scene, they approached the two teens and an officer took a gun out of a teenage boy’s waistband.

When another officer saw an object in the girl’s waistband, which they identified as a gun, they ordered her to drop it, GBI said.

Instead, GBI said “the girl raised her shirt, and a gun was visible. The girl reached for the gun and began to draw it from her waistband. The officer fired their weapon, hitting the teenage girl.”

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment and is stable and the boy was detained at the DeKalb County Regional Youth Detention Center, GBI said.

Neither teen was identified.

