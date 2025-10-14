8th victim found in fiery I-85 crash; all from the same family

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — An eighth person has been found dead after a fiery crash in Jackson County on Monday evening.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan has learned that three adults and five children, all of whom are family members, lost their lives in the Interstate 85 crash.

The children ranged in age from 2 to 16. One of the victims was three months pregnant.

The Gwinnett County family was on their way to the Tanger Outlets to go shopping.

Officials told Regan that the bodies were so badly burned, they will have to use dental records to positively identify them.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the crash site on Monday where the interstate was blocked for several hours.

Georgia State Patrol said a tractor trailer following too closely hit the back of a Dodge van, causing a chain reaction. The collision led to the Dodge van, which was carrying the family, catching fire.

