7 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash on I-85

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A tragic six-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 resulted in the deaths of seven people, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened Monday evening on I-85 northbound just south of mile marker 147 in Jackson County.

GSP said a semi-trailer following too closely hit the back of a Dodge van, causing a chain reaction.

The collision led to the Dodge van catching fire, and all seven people inside were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

NewsChopper2 flew over the scene, where the northbound lanes were shut down for hours.

TRENDING STORIES:

GSP said the crash involved a total of six vehicles, with the semi-trailer initiating the chain reaction after hitting the Dodge van.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident to determine the exact sequence of events and gather more details about the crash.

There’s no word on when the northbound lanes will be reopened.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group