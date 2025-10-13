Fulton County police say no charges to be filed after woman killed in dog attack

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 62-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs in Fulton County and no charges will be filed in the case, according to police.

In early August, Donna Nguyen was attacked by a pack of dogs near her home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Unfortunately we are not going to make any charges in this case or identify which animals were the attackers,” Fulton County Police Chief Wade Yates said.

The victim’s family believes that a slow emergency response contributed to Nguyen’s death.

RELATED STORIES:

A Union City police officer was fired for misconduct after responding to a call about a missing person instead of the attack, delaying his arrival at the scene by nearly 30 minutes.

Robb Pitts, the Fulton County Commission Chairman, commented on the need for pet owners to control their animals, stating that they cannot allow their pets to roam neighborhoods without a leash or muzzle.

Nguyen’s son is considering legal action against Union City and the county, and has met with an attorney to discuss possible litigation.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about pet ownership and emergency response protocols in Fulton County, with officials urging residents to ensure their pets are properly restrained.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group