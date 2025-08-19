Woman dies from attack by 5 dogs; fiancé wants owner charged

A woman attacked by dogs in her Union City neighborhood has died after spending two weeks in Grady Hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened Aug. 1 and involved five dogs. Donna Nguyen, 62 years old, was walking to the bank when it happened.

Her fiancé, Rodney Bunn, described the extent of her injuries, saying she fought for her life but suffered severe damage to her arms, legs and feet.

“I loved her with all my heart,” said Rodney Bunn, Nguyen’s fiancé, who is devastated by her loss.

Nguyen spent two weeks in the intensive care unit at the hospital, unconscious and on a ventilator.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group