Woman is mauled to death by dogs. Now, the officer sent to respond is fired

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer in Union City has been fired following his response to a dog mauling that resulted in the death of a 62-year-old woman.

The incident occurred on Lakeside Drive in Union City. Donna Nguyen was attacked by a pack of five dogs while walking in early August.

Her son, Charles Ingram, said a report shows it took an officer 27 minutes to arrive after a neighbor called 911.

“The officer was dispatched to the call, but unfortunately he decided to go to a missing person’s report call,” Ingram said.

He expressed his devastation over the loss of his mother, who succumbed to her injuries two weeks after the attack.

Ingram said the delay in response was critical.

“That’s 27 more minutes of being attacked by dogs,” he said.

