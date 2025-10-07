2 people shot at DeKalb County business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say one person suffered serious injuries and another suffered minor injuries.

NewsChopper 2 flew over a business on Redan Road near South Hairston Road and saw a glass door that had been shot out.

Police cruisers blocked off the entire parking lot of the business.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

