15-year-old girl missing for more than a year rescued in Georgia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl who was the victim of human trafficking is in the custody of the state and receiving treatment, the Chatham County sheriff said.

Sheriff Richard Coleman said in a news conference Wednesday that an arrest had been made in the case.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Iven Dwane Richardson, is believed to be responsible for the trafficking of the girl, as well as many others, he said.

“That’s very sad that he was able to establish his human trafficking empire right here in our area,” the sheriff said.

The victim was originally from Oklahoma and had been missing for over a year, WJCL reported.

Richardson faces charges including trafficking a person for sexual servitude, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, and enticing a child for indecent acts.

The newly formed Chatham County’s Human Trafficking Task Force worked in partnership with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Capt. Gene Harley with the sheriff’s office said the victim was sexually exploited by Richardson and an estimated 20 or more others “who paid to engage in acts of prostitution.”

Harley said many of the other individuals are likely area residents, and that investigators would find them and charge them to the fullest extent of the law.

“This investigation reveals a horrific truth: There are monsters amongst us,” Harley said.

