2-year-old mauled to death by dogs. Police have charged his babysitter with murder

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 2-year-old died after police say he was attacked by dogs while he was left unattended at his babysitter’s home.

The boy’s mother identified him as Kaimir Jones. Valdosta police have charged Stacy Wheeler Cobb, 48, with murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the second degree, both felony charges.

“This is a horrible and tragic event that should have never occurred, but because of negligence on this offender’s behalf, a mother has tragically lost a child,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Valdosta officers, firefighter and paramedics responded to Cobb’s home on Saturday after the attack. Detectives determined that Cobb was running an unlicensed daycare at her home.

Earlier in the day, Kaimir‘s mother took him to Cobb’s home for her to watch him for the day. Investigators determined that Kaimir was left unattended for over two hours. Cobb told police that she was taking a nap and thought the child was as well.

During this time, the child got outside into the backyard and opened the kennel for two large Rottweiler dogs, which then attacked him. He died at the scene. His mother said when she got to the home, police were already there.

“This was a heartbreaking, devastating and traumatizing scene that I wouldn’t wish on anyone. I found my baby like this,” Adrianna Jones wrote on her GoFundMe page.

Police arrested Cobb and took her to the Lowndes County Jail. Channel 2 Action News has requested her booking photo from the sheriff’s office.

Lowndes County Animal Control Officers took custody of the two Rottweilers involved in the attack, as well as a third dog that was at the home.

Police said the investigation is ongoing with more charges expected.

