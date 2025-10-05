Woman shot, killed by husband on birthday in Douglas County

Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were both investigating a shooting in Douglasville on Littlebrook Way Sunday morning.

According to family members at the home, 57-year-old Sabrina Willis was shot and killed by her husband, on her birthday, after an argument.

Willis was shot by her husband at least twice, witnesses told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

Willis’ daughters called 911 from inside the home. When police arrived, Mims was told the husband was injured but details on what exactly happened were not available.

With the GBI on site to investigate, it’s possible that an officer shot and injured Willis’ husband, but those details were not confirmed at the scene.

