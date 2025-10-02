‘It’s a baby’: Video of noisy child, customers arguing at north GA restaurant stirs up debate

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s an ongoing debate - whether babies should be allowed to remain in restaurants when they get a little loud.

Millions of people are watching the video that captured two customers arguing over it in McDonough.

Thousands weighed in when a customer told a Henry County mother to leave if she couldn’t keep her infant quiet.

Vee Whitaker had brought her 8-month-old daughter Montana to lunch at Paris Banh Mi.

Montana wanted to exercise her vocal cords, and that didn’t sit well with one customer. What happened next has people on social media voicing their opinions.

“So, this gentleman here is telling me to tell my 8-month-old here to stop screaming,” Whitaker says in the video.

The encounter has gotten tens of thousands of comments since it was shared on social media.

One person said a baby screaming is annoying. Another said, ”I don’t want to hear a baby screaming.”

Many others said it’s a public place for everybody. That’s the sentiment people near the restaurant shared Thursday.

“No. She’s a baby. You have no control over that. It’s a baby,” Laquisha Burton said.

