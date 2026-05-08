‘Give you your flowers:’ Metro Atlanta foster mom gets national Mother’s Day surprise

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Of all the amazing moms across the country, Good Morning America chose a metro Atlanta mother for its annual “Breakfast in Bed” Mother’s Day surprise.

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On Friday, ABC surprised Smyrna mom Rose Diggs with a celebration recognizing her years of service helping foster children and families across the community.

“I was shocked to see ABC at my door,” Diggs said.

The surprise began early Friday morning when ABC’s Sam Champion blindfolded Diggs and took her to Taylor-Brawner Park in Cobb County, where family and friends were waiting to celebrate her.

“My daddy told me, don’t let nobody blindfold you… " Don’t trust nobody like that,” she joked. “But I trusted you because I see you every morning.”

Diggs was nominated by her children, Tanya and Euniq, who wanted the country to hear the story of the woman they say has changed countless lives.

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“What makes Ms. Rose Diggs one of a kind isn’t just the number of kids that she’s helped,” one tribute shared during the segment, “but rather, it’s the way she makes those around her feel.”

Over the years, Diggs has fostered more than 300 young people. Ten years ago, she also founded the nonprofit Down 7, Up 8 to support even more foster children and families in need.

As part of the Mother’s Day honor, Good Morning America presented Diggs with $50,000 in checks to continue her work. She also received shoes for the children and tickets from her favorite R&B superstar, Usher.

Diggs said the recognition meant everything to her.

“It’s heartwarming to know that people take notice of something that you do and give you your flowers while you can still see them and smell them,” she said. “So I am so eternally grateful.”

For more information on Rose’s nonprofit, Down 7, Up 8, click here.

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