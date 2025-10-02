Woman showed up to north GA Dollar General covered in blood, but it wasn’t hers

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia woman is now behind bars after she showed up to the store covered in someone else’s blood.
Whitfield County deputies say someone called 911 after finding a woman covered in blood at Dollar General late Wednesday night.
Requiya Kierra Reynolds told deputies that she stabbed a man at a home down the street.
Deputies went to the home and found Michael Cronan dead on the living room floor from several stab wounds.
Reynolds was arrested and charged with murder.
She is being held in the Whitfield County Jail without bond.
