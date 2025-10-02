Local

Woman showed up to north GA Dollar General covered in blood, but it wasn’t hers

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia woman is now behind bars after she showed up to the store covered in someone else’s blood.

Whitfield County deputies say someone called 911 after finding a woman covered in blood at Dollar General late Wednesday night.

Requiya Kierra Reynolds told deputies that she stabbed a man at a home down the street.

Deputies went to the home and found Michael Cronan dead on the living room floor from several stab wounds.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with murder.

She is being held in the Whitfield County Jail without bond.

