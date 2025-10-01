Mom accused of helping kids beat up Little Caesars employee now charged with letting them use drugs

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother who was accused of helping her kids beat up a teenager working at Little Caesars earlier this year is back in jail.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson first reported in April about a group of teens who attacked a girl while she was at work.

Jasmine Landers, 35, is accused of orchestrating the attack and directing the teens to the victim over the phone.

Seven months later, Johnson has now learned that Landers is facing felony drug charges.

Police arrested her last week at her Silver Hill Court home where police say she left juveniles to drink and do drugs.

Photos from neighbors show police discovering what they say were THC gummies and psychedelic mushrooms, as well as evidence the children were doing drugs.

“We hear a gunshot from there all the time,” one neighbor told Johnson.

Landers is awaiting trial for charges stemming from the March 2 attack when prosecutors say she coached her children by phone to assault a teenage coworker.

Police say Landers’ daughter and two sons burst through a back door at the Centerville Highway location and kicked the victim until she lost consciousness.

Landers now faces two felony drug possession charges and is being held without bond.

Her son, 20-year-old Javaris Landers, has remained in jail since the Little Caesars attack.

