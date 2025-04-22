‘I remember seeing a boot to my face’: Gwinnett teen explains brutal Little Caesars beating

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old girl who was beaten unconscious inside a Little Caesars in Gwinnett County says she is lucky to be alive as a mother and son face new charges for helping coordinate the attack.

“They were all kicking and punching me,” the victim said, asking not to be identified. “I received damages to my legs, arms, back, rib cage, chest, head, face, and neck, and I lost consciousness for a few minutes, and the last thing I remember seeing is literally a boot to my face.”

The teen was working at the Little Caesars on Centerville Highway on March 2 when three people burst through the back door and attacked her, according to police.

The suspects, police say, were all connected to her coworker, Javaris Landers. They were identified as his girlfriend, 19-year-old Carmen Fuller, his 17-year-old sister Sha’nayih Landers, and his younger teenage brother.

The victim told police that Javaris had threatened weeks earlier to “get his brothers and sisters” after a workplace argument.

All three relatives are accused of beating her as she tried to trigger the store’s panic alarm.

“I hit it like 12 times, and then that’s when they grabbed me and they started beating me,” the victim said.

One of the suspects stole and smashed her phone during the assault, according to police.

Surveillance video captured the group punching, stomping, and kicking her until she lost consciousness.

The victim says the attack was no random outburst. She told police it was the result of a workplace dispute involving Javaris Landers, a shift lead at the restaurant.

She said he once pulled a gun on her during a busy shift in January.

“He told me, I’ll talk to you however I want to, and then he pulled out his gun and aimed it at me,” she said. “Immediately my hands went up, and I was like, ‘Whoa, don’t kill me here.’”

According to arrest warrants, Javaris Landers stood at the front of the store during the attack while his mother, 35-year-old Jasmine Landers, was on the phone with the group, directing them to the victim.

Jasmine and Javaris worked at the Little Ceasars together.

“On the phone, I could hear Jasmine saying, ‘It’s the Hispanic one without glasses,’” the teen said.

After investigating, police arrested four adults and two juveniles linked to the incident.

Both mother and son are now charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. Javaris Landers is also facing charges of robbery, battery, and aggravated assault.

Jasmine Landers faces additional counts related to fentanyl possession and animal cruelty after police searched the family’s home near Snellville.

The victim was hospitalized after the attack. She now attends school online and says she rarely leaves the house alone.

“We have a bunch of cameras around my house… but it’s been kind of rough,” she said.

