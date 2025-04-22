‘Cartels won’t be able to hide you:’ Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in northwest GA

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff says his office is coming for anyone dealing fentanyl after a man was found guilty of the crime.

On Tuesday, the Lookout Mountain District Attorney’s Office announced that James Blevins, 34, was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and Det. Chris Lyons began investigating Blevins after learning he sod fentanyl to indivials on seveal diffrent occasions.

The sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant at the 34-year-old’s home. Authorities said they found 60 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and more than $10,000 in cash.

Detectives said Blevins admitted to buying an ounce of fentanyl weekly in Chattanooga, where he would bring it back to Catoosa County. He would “cut it” and turn it into two ounces of pressed fentanyl, and sell it for $100 per gram, the DA said.

Blevins pleaded guilty on Feb. 25, 2025, and was sentenced to 30 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Let this sentence be a warning to every fentanyl dealer: we are coming for you with the full force of the law. You will find no safe harbor, and the cartels won’t be able to hide you. We will not fail to rid our Main Street of this poison,“ Lyons said.

