Sandy Springs mother accused in daughter’s drowning found not guilty by reason of insanity

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County court has found a mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Shukura L. Ingram issued the ruling for Asia Calabrese-Lewis on Friday, according to court documents.

Sandy Springs police arrested Calabrese-Lewis in May 2023 after her daughter, Nirvana, drowned in a pond near Interstate 285.

Police had issued a missing child alert for Nirvana before they found her body hours later.

Investigators later arrested Calabrese-Lewis on charges of felony murder and cruelty to children.

Her attorneys have argued that she was mentally unfit to stand trial.

A mental evaluation performed on April 4 diagnosed Calabrese-Lewis with bipolar disorder and mania.

“At the time of the alleged offenses, the Defendant did not have the mental capacity to distinguish between right and wrong and that she acted because of a delusional compulsion (as a result of her mental illness) which overmastered her will to resist committing the crime,” the judge’s ruling read.

She is currently being treated at the Fulton County Jail.

