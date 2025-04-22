Rezoning for controversial Amsterdam Walk project approved by Atlanta City Council

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s City Council voted on Monday to approve the zoning for the Amsterdam Walk redevelopment project in midtown Atlanta.

The council voted 8 to 6 to approve the project. It will be one of the largest developments along the Atlanta BeltLine and Piedmont Park.

Some residents opposed the project because of concerns about traffic, infrastructure, and the impact to the neighborhood.

Developers say they made efforts to address community concerns.

A newer plan has more residential units and shorter buildings, but neighbors don’t like the traffic they expect from the already busy area once the work starts, and even after it’s complete.

The version that went before the council on Monday featured what developers said, “aligns with the conditions the applicant has been negotiating with the neighborhood planning committees and other stakeholders.”

Documents provided to the city council say that the “rezoning will allow the construction of 3 buildings for commercial use, office space, and 900 multi-family units. The estimated completion date is 2028.”

