Georgia high school football player, Tulane recruit dies in crash hours after graduating

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia community and Tulane University are mourning the loss of a football player who died in a crash hours after his high school graduation.

Deontavis Cooper graduated from Thomas County Central High School on Saturday morning. Hours later, he and two others were involved in a car crash in Leon County, Florida, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

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“With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of 2026 graduate, Deontavis Jamario ‘Big Coop’ Cooper. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and the many friends, classmates, teammates, and others who are grieving during this difficult time,” Thomas County Central High School officials wrote in a statement.

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The crash happened Saturday night along Thomasville Road. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Cooper was in the backseat of a car when the driver hit a culvert, went airborne and hit a utility pole.

The driver and front seat passenger are in critical condition, the newspaper reports. Cooper died at the scene.

Cooper planned to attend Tulane University this fall and was supposed to report for football camp next week.

“As an incoming member of the Green Wave, Deontavis exemplified dedication, resilience, and a positive outlook. His love for the game and his unwavering work ethic showed in everything he did, and he was on the path to making a significant impact both on the field and within the community,” the program wrote in a statement

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