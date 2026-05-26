‘Venomous’ creature washes ashore popular Southern beach destination

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — If you’re heading out to the South Carolina coast this summer, watch your step for venomous wildlife.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers about venomous marine life washing ashore.

On Monday, the department shared a photo of a Portuguese Man O’ War on Facebook. It can sting someone who might not be aware, and the stings can cause immediate, severe pain that leaves welts on the skin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Closely related to jellyfish, the creatures’ tentacles can cause painful, toxic stings that can lead to serious injuries, “whip-like” welts that can last for days and allergic reactions. In extreme cases, allergic reactions to a Man O’War sting can cause death.

Portuguese Man O’War are normally found in tropical and sub-tropical regions, but they can occasionally travel to temperate regions. They can often appear following days of offshore winds.

Officials said if you are stung, remove the tentacles as quickly as possible with gloves or tweezers, and apply vinegar to the affected area to deactivate the stinging cells. You can also soak the skin in hot water for 20 to 45 minutes to help denature the proteins in the venom.

If you’re stung, don’t rinse the sting with fresh water or ice, and avoid rubbing the area with sand.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group