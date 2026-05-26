Lindsie Chrisley faces DUI charges, attempting to elude, officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Another Chrisley has had a brush with the law.

Lindsie Chrisley, known for the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” was arrested Saturday night in Cherokee County.

The charges include DUI, reckless driving, attempting to elude and improper passing. She has since been released on bond, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says.

It’s not the first time Chrisley’s household has faced legal difficulties this year.

In April, her boyfriend faced an assault charge after an incident at their Woodstock home.

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Blood can be seen coming from Landsman’s head following the incident.

Chrisley previously starred on the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” with the rest of her family, including Todd Chrisley.

She has since become estranged from her father. He and other family members allege that she contributed to the investigation that led to he and wife Julie Chrisley’s federal tax fraud conviction and prison sentences.

President Donald Trump later issued pardons to both Todd and Julie Chrisley, releasing them from federal prison.

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