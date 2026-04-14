‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star’s boyfriend arrested on strangulation charge

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Former “Chrisley Knows Best” star Lindsie Chrisley’s boyfriend is facing an assault charge after an incident at their Woodstock home.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, David Landsman was arrested on an aggravated assault - strangulation charge.

Woodstock officers arrived at the home for a domestic dispute around 1 a.m. on April 10.

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Blood can be seen coming from Landsman’s head following the incident.

He has since been released from the Cherokee County Jail.

Exact details on what led up to Landsman’s arrest have not been released.

Earlier this month, Landsman posted on his Instagram story a photo of an engagement ring on Lindsie Chrisley’s finger and a caption asking her father for her hand in marriage. It’s unclear if the couple received his blessing.

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Chrisley previously starred on the reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” with the rest of her family, including Todd Chrisley.

She has since become estranged from her father. He and other family members allege that she contributed to the investigation that led to he and wife Julie Chrisley’s federal tax fraud conviction and prison sentences.

President Donald Trump later issued pardons to both Todd and Julie Chrisley, releasing them from federal prison.

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