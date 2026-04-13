2 killed, 1 injured in shooting spree across DeKalb County

Two deadly shootings and another that left a man in critical condition in different locations across DeKalb County were committed by one man, police said.

Olaolukitan Adon Abel, 26, has been taken into custody, Brookhaven police said in a joint news conference with DeKalb County police.

The shooting spree began just before 1 a.m. near a Checkers on Wesley Chapel Road. Police said a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the location.

She was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Around 2:50 a.m., a homeless man sleeping outside the Kroger at Cherokee Plaza was shot multiple times. Officers responded, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said the 49-year-old man was in critical condition, but they are hopeful he will be able to survive.

Officers responded to Battle Forrest Drive and Manassas Lane around 6:50 a.m. on a person shot call. A woman had multiple gunshot and stab wounds and died.

Multiple neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that the woman was sweet and known for walking her dog up and down the street almost every day.

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims.

Abel was captured in a traffic stop in Troup County and taken into custody with further incident, officials said.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony in connection with the shooting outside Kroger.

Police did not immediately announce other charges for the deadly shootings.

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