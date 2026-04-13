Woman shot, killed while walking her dog in DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. A witness says the victim was walking her dog when she was shot.

Officers confirmed a woman shot to death near Battle Forrest Drive and Manassas Lane on Monday morning. Police have not identified the victim or suspects.

Multiple neighbors told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that the woman was sweet and known for walking her dog up and down the street.

We’re hearing from a neighbor who found the victim and saw gunman running away from the scene, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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