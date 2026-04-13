Man shot outside Kroger entrance

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police have taped off the entrance to a Kroger after a man was shot overnight.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. outside the grocery store at 3871 Peachtree Rd NE. This is the second shooting at the location that police have responded to in the last three weeks.

We’re speaking with an employee and neighbors who heard the gunfire, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:30 a.m.

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An employee who was stocking the store overnight told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach he was going on his break when he heard gunshots.

Officers arrived and found a man shot on the pavement by one of the store entrances. The shooting took place right in front of at least security cameras and another mobile security camera in the parking lot.

This is the second shooting outside the store within the last three weeks. On March 22, a 79-year-old man shot a 75-year-old man around 10 a.m. when the shopping center was full of people.

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