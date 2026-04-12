2 men shot near metro Atlanta barbecue spot; police investigating

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured near a local barbecue spot.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene on Saturday night, where shattered windows could be seen at Twin Cookz barbecue.

DKPD said officers went to the scene around 10:33 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said two men were found at the Fairington Road location with gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to officers, the preliminary investigation suggested the two men did not know each other and were shot by someone else.

The investigation into the shooting is active and anyone with information about what happened is asked to send a tip to police by texting DKP to 847411, followed by the tip.

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