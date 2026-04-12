County commissioner’s pit bulls taken from home after attacks. Now they’re back and neighbors worry

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County neighbors are concerned about a family’s pit bulls that they say have gotten loose and attacked multiple dogs.

The attacks happened more than a year ago, but neighbors say they just learned the pit bulls are back. They had been told the dogs were removed from the home after the latest attack.

The dog owner is a county commissioner.

Channel 2’s Cory James was live in Cumming for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Angela Thompson’s home security camera captured a violent dog attack last January.

The footage shows her neighbor’s dogs going after a goldendoodle on Aldrich Drive.

“You’re hearing his dog being torn open. I think it had stitches down its neck and stayed quite a few days in the hospital,” Thompson said.

A report from Forsyth County Animal Control reveals the dogs involved are pit bull mixes belonging to County Commissioner Kerry Hill.

“It was scary,” said a neighbor – who did not want her face or name shown. She says her dog was also attacked by Hill’s pit bulls two years ago.

“Every single one of her pads on her feet from running so fast were hanging like blister. They were able to grab her side and rip it open, had 17 stitches,” she said.

But neighbors say to add insult to injury, five days after the most recent attack, Hill voted to change an ordinance that would modify the classification of a dangerous dog to potentially dangerous if it does not kill.

“I think it was a conflict of interest,” Thompson said.

I take full responsibility and understand the concern this caused and how upsetting it was for those involved. ... I did not recuse myself because my vote reflected my position on the policy as a whole; the ordinance applies to everyone equally, including me. … Both Cranberry and Bean have completed extensive training … and we continue daily training reinforcement at home for all of our dogs. — Kerry Hill

Meanwhile, Thompson is still concerned.

Her biggest fear: “Definitely a kid ... that they’d get mauled.”

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