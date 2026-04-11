Teen hits 137 mph during chase, tosses baggies from car: GSP

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage driver is facing multiple charges after leading the Georgia State Patrol on a chase, officials said.

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According to officials, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on April 6, while authorities were responding to assist another trooper.

That’s when the trooper spotted a silver BMW speeding westbound on Interstate 520. GSP said the driver was passing another vehicle on the shoulder and nearly hit a concrete barrier. A radar indicated the car was traveling at 119 mph in a 65 mph zone.

With emergency lights and sirens activated, the trooper attempted a traffic stop. Instead, the driver accelerated to 137 mph, refusing to stop, initiating a chase, GSP said.

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The chase ended when the driver pulled onto the shoulder. Authorities conducted a felony stop and took the driver, identified as Luke Sachau, 17, into custody along with three passengers.

Troopers say Sachau declined to speak after being read his Miranda rights and was arrested on a felony fleeing charge.

A search of the vehicle turned up alcohol, including open containers, as well as multiple vape devices, officials said. Deputies searched the roadway for the discarded baggies but were unable to find them.

The three passengers, identified as juveniles, were released to their guardians at the scene.

Sachau was booked into the Richmond County Detention Center, where he faces multiple charges, including fleeing, reckless driving, speeding, passing on the shoulder, littering, open container, and minor in possession of alcohol.

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