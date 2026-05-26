Most people charged with misdemeanors won’t be booked into the Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says most misdemeanor arrestees won’t be booked into the jail.

On Tuesday, the sheriff announced only those charged with domestic violence, sexual assault or aggravated misdemeanor circumstances will be accepted at the jail.

The change will go into effect on July 1.

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In October, Labat asked the Office of the Fulton County Attorney for a legal opinion on the sheriff’s office’s responsibility for the intake of those charged with misdemeanors.

While he did not release the legal opinion, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they received that opinion earlier this month.

For years, Channel 2 Action News has reported on concerns of overcrowding and deterioration at the Fulton County Jail.

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“As the Sheriff, it is my responsibility to implement a pathway forward that aligns with what is best for our residents, community public safety, and the consent decree,” said Sheriff Labat.

Before the July implementation, the sheriff’s office says they plan to hold a town hall meeting.

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