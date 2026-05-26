Flash flood threat for roads, streams as downpours continue

ATLANTA — A flood watch remains in effect for metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia, as downpours and thunderstorms move through.

They will continue to bring the risk of flooding on roadways, small river streams and creeks.

Showers and storms will move in through the evening hours, generally from the south to north, before they mostly taper off around 11 p.m., said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

There will be a stray shower or two overnight and into the morning hours Wednesday, with an overcast start to the day and even some patchy fog.

By noon, there will be some isolated showers. As we head into the afternoon, we will see scattered showers and a few storms return again, continuing into the evening hours.

The wet weather pattern continues going into the weekend.

There will be fewer showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday before more widespread rainfall returns Friday and Saturday.

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