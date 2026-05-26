Residents outraged after they say geese were hit and killed

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan neighborhood is reeling after several geese—including baby goslings—were struck and killed over the weekend.

Annette Dalton says she arrived at the scene Saturday around 5:30 p.m. along Anthony Drive, where she saw multiple geese scattered across the roadway.

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“It was horrible. It was just body after body after body,” Dalton recalled.

Dalton and other residents, including Dalton Drake, believe the animals were hit intentionally.

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“There were just too many of them for it to be unintentional. It’s not just one or two—it was the entire family…no skid marks,” Drake said.

Residents say at least one gosling survived the incident.

“There was one little goose that was still in the road that we were able to pick up and rescue and take to the University of Georgia’s animal hospital so they could care for its broken wing,” Dalton said.

Photos of the scene shared with Channel 2 were reviewed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which confirmed the birds were Canada geese.

Canada geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, making it illegal to harm or kill them without authorization. Violations can carry fines of up to $15,000 and/or up to six months in prison per violation.

Residents say they reported the incident to the Newnan Police Department. A department spokesperson said that because there were no witnesses or video at the time, there is no active investigation.

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