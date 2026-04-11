No hot water at DeKalb jail after pipe burst

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A burst pipe at the DeKalb County Jail has left much of the facility without hot water, affecting general population housing units as crews work to repair it, according to officials.

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Jail officials say the pipe burst around 9 p.m. Friday, damaging the facility’s hot water boiler system and rendering it temporarily inoperable. As a result, most detained individuals housed in general population units are currently without hot water. Cold water, however, remains available throughout the jail.

Officials say the disruption does not affect meal service or medical care. Both the inmate kitchen and the medical unit operate on separate water-heating systems and continue to function as normal.

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Repairs are scheduled for Monday, with crews expected to restore the system by the end of the workday.

“The reality is we are operating an aging facility that requires ongoing attention and investment,” said Sheriff Melody Maddox. “Situations like this are unfortunate. Our immediate focus is making sure everyone in the facility is safe while getting the repairs made as quickly as possible.”

Jail officials say they are continuing to monitor conditions and will provide updates once the hot water system is fully restored.

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