These 3 Georgia counties are among 10 fastest growing in US

Three Georgia counties are listed among the 10 fastest growing counties in the country over a year, according to U.S. Census data.

All the U.S. counties that grew the most from July 1, 2024 to July 1, 2025, were in the South, according to the Vintage 2025 population estimates released April 10 by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The listing comes as population growth in general slowed in a majority of the nation’s counties and the District of Columbia during the same period.

Listed as No. 9 is Dawson County in north Georgia, which grew 4.2% in a year, from 33,945 in 2024 to 35,365 in 2025.

Coming in at No. 5 is Long County. The south Georgia county grew 5.2%, from 20,493 in 2024 to 21,557 in 2025.

With 5.3% growth in a year, Jackson County ranks No. 4 in the Vintage 2025 population estimates. The county between Athens and Gainesville gained an estimated 5.3% growth in a year, from 94,302 in 2024 to 99,265 in 2025.

Of the top 10 counties in the U.S. for growth, four were in Texas. Other states represented include North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona.

Many counties in the U.S. saw their population decrease over the year covered, according to the Census report.

Nearly 8 in 10 counties that experienced growth between 2023 and 2024 saw their growth slow or reverse direction in 2025. Many counties already in decline saw losses increase.

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